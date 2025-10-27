Kabeer Biswas leaves Flipkart less than a year after joining from Dunzo

New Delhi: Kabeer Biswas, co-founder and former chief executive of hyperlocal delivery platform Dunzo, has stepped down from his role as Vice President at Flipkart, less than a year after joining the e-commerce major to lead its rapid delivery vertical, Flipkart Minutes, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Flipkart has confirmed his departure, stating that Biswas has decided to move on from the company to pursue other opportunities. “Kabeer Biswas, Vice President, Flipkart Minutes has decided to move on from the company to pursue other opportunities. He has contributed notably to the growth of Flipkart Minutes and strengthening of customer experience,” a Flipkart spokesperson said.

Kunal Gupta, Vice President at Flipkart, will now take over leadership of Flipkart Minutes to ensure a seamless continuation of operations. Gupta has been associated with the company for more than a decade.

Biswas joined Flipkart in January 2025 to lead its quick commerce foray, Flipkart Minutes, reporting to Senior Vice President Hemant Badri. Under his tenure, the service grew from a limited launch phase to processing over three lakh orders daily and expanded into multiple cities, including Guwahati.

The division also scaled its dark store network to around 800, positioning Flipkart closer to competitors such as Blinkit, Swiggy’s Instamart, Zepto, and BigBasket.

His exit comes amid heightened competition in India’s quick commerce space, following Zepto’s $450 million funding round and renewed expansion efforts from other major players.