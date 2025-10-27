Delhi HC bars Ravi Mohan Studios from using ‘BroCode’ title in IndoBevs trademark case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has restrained Ravi Mohan Studios from using, publishing, or promoting the title BroCode for its upcoming film, following a trademark infringement suit filed by IndoBevs, the registered proprietor of the BroCode mark used for its alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages.

The Court observed that IndoBevs’ BroCode brand is widely recognised and closely associated with the company and its products. It further noted that the proposed film title Bro Code was identical to the registered trademark and could potentially mislead the public.

During the hearing, Ravi Mohan Studios contended that it had already filed a separate suit before the Madras High Court alleging groundless threats, and that an interim order had been issued in that case.

However, the Delhi High Court rejected this argument, holding that “once an infringement suit is instituted, the pendency of a groundless threat suit does not bar the grant of injunction in the infringement proceedings.”

As a result, the production house has been restrained from using the BroCode mark in any form in connection with its film until the matter is finally adjudicated. The studio must therefore drop or modify the title before promoting or releasing the movie.