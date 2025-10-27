New Delhi: Swati Bhattacharya has resigned as Head of Lightbox Creative Lab at Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL). Her resignation will take effect from January 1, 2026.

In a regulatory filing dated October 24, 2025, the company stated that Bhattacharya, who is classified as senior management personnel, has stepped down, citing that “the role did not leverage her strengths and objectives.” GCPL added that it appreciates her contribution during her tenure.

Bhattacharya was also part of the GCPL Global Management Committee. Before joining GCPL, she was the creative chairperson at FCB India.

She joined FCB India in 2016 as its CCO, replacing Satbir Singh. Before FCB, Bhattacharya was the National Creative Director at JWT. She was associated with Dentsu India in the role of Principal Partner. Bhattacharya started her career as a copy trainee at JWT.