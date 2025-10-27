Surej Salim takes charge as president of The Advertising Club Madras for 2025–2026

New Delhi: The Advertising Club Madras has elected Surej Salim, Co-founder and COO of Digitally Inspired Media, as its 46th President for the year 2025–2026 at its Annual General Meeting held on October 24.

Salim, who previously served as the Club’s Secretary, has been part of the advertising and marketing industry for nearly two decades.

He brings with him extensive experience and a commitment to fostering creativity, collaboration, and community engagement within the fraternity.

The meeting began with a tribute to Piyush Pandey, described as one of India’s most influential advertising leaders. Members observed a minute’s silence and wore black ribbons as a mark of respect. A tribute speech was also delivered in Pandey’s honour, reflecting on his lasting contribution to the creative community.

Speaking about his appointment, Surej Salim said, “It’s an honour to lead a legacy institution like the Advertising Club of Madras, which has been the heartbeat of the advertising and marketing community for nearly seven decades. My vision is to strengthen our community, celebrate creativity, and create more opportunities for learning and collaboration. With the collective energy of our members and the dynamic new committee, I’m confident we can make this a truly inspiring year for the Club.”

Newly elected Secretary Kavitha Srinivasan added, “I am delighted to be elected as Secretary of the Advertising Club of Madras. With a talented team and enthusiastic members, we are poised to make a significant impact in the industry. I look forward to working collaboratively to deliver engaging events, insightful discussions, and valuable networking opportunities.”

Office Bearers and Executive Committee Members (2025–2026)



Name Designation Organization Surej Salim President Digitally Inspired Media Umanath V Vice President MediaNews4U.com Kavitha Srinivasan Secretary Coeus Communications India LLP Stalin Periasamy Joint Secretary Presto Advertising Mr. Murugan K Treasurer Jaya TV Mr. S Balasubramanian Immediate Past President as Ex Officio Dinamalar Mr. Chockalingam S Executive Committee Member OPN Advertising Pvt. Ltd. Mr. L.V. Navaneeth Executive Committee Member The Hindu Group Mr. John Justin Executive Committee Member The Hindu Group Mr. Ramkumar Singaram Executive Committee Member Catalyst Public Relations Pvt. Ltd. Mr. M. Ramalingam Executive Committee Member Ontwikkel Advertising Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Siluvai Amalan Executive Committee Member Mr. A Brand Works Mr. N. Upendran Executive Committee Member Ayatiworks Technologies LLP Mr. Rakesh Executive Committee Member Deepsense Digital Solutions Pvt Ltd. Mr. Ravindran Solomon Executive Committee Member Soloverse Ms. Baatul Turab Executive Committee Member The Raven Claw

The Past Presidents, Mr. Karthic Moorthy (Elegant Publicities), Mr. Anbuchezhian K, Mr. M. M. Charly,

Mr. P. Shree Prakash (Feswa), and Mr. Paul Anthony (Luminas India Associates) are Co-opted Members of the committee. Mr. Saravana (PSG Institutions) has been newly appointed as a Co-opted Member.

Key Initiatives of The Advertising Club Madras

MADDYS: The Club’s flagship awards show celebrating creative excellence in advertising and communication.

Student Chapters: Partnerships with leading educational institutions to nurture young talent through mentorship and industry exposure.

PG Diploma in Advertising (PGDA): A professional program offering practical knowledge through expert-led workshops and seminars.

InsightView Series: Curated webinars bringing together experts to decode the latest shifts, insights, and opportunities in advertising and marketing.

AdTalks: Interactive in person talks bringing together top professionals from across India to share ideas, inspire learning, and drive dialogue within the community.

Events, Workshops & Sports: From Pub Quiz to sports tournaments, the Club offers opportunities for members to learn, compete, and connect.

About The Advertising Club Madras

Established in 1956, The Advertising Club Madras is one of India’s oldest and most respected advertising clubs. With a legacy of over 68 years, the Club serves as a vibrant forum for advertising, media, and marketing professionals to share ideas, foster creativity, and drive industry excellence. Its activities include workshops, lectures, training programs, sports, cultural events, and the prestigious MADDYS Awards — celebrating the best in creativity from across India.