New Delhi: Heritage Foods (HFL) has acquired a 51% controlling stake in M/s Peanut Butter and Jelly, which owns the dessert brand Get-A-Way.

The Hyderabad-based dairy company purchased the stake through secondary buyouts from existing investors, while the remaining 49% will stay with the original promoters.

The agreement also gives Heritage Foods the option to buy an additional 20% by March 2026 at a mutually agreed valuation.

The acquisition marks part of Heritage Foods’ broader Vision 2030 strategy to strengthen its position in the fast-growing health-oriented dessert and ice cream category. The deal will help the company enter the super-premium and functional dessert segment, which has seen rising demand for high-protein and no-added-sugar products.

While Heritage Foods will retain a controlling stake and provide strategic oversight, the operational management will continue with the Get-A-Way founders.

Commenting on the development, Brahmani Nara, Executive Director of Heritage Foods, said, “The acquisition of Get-A-Way is well aligned with our Vision 2030 of becoming the most admired dairy nutrition company. This partnership brings together our three decades of dairy expertise and manufacturing excellence with Get-A-Way’s innovative product portfolio and strong Gen-Z consumer connect. Get-A-Way’s focus on protein, no-added-sugar, and health-forward offerings strengthens our commitment to delivering nutritious dairy solutions that resonate with evolving lifestyles, while leveraging Heritage Foods’ core expertise to accelerate the brand’s next phase of growth.”

Founded in 2018 and incorporated in 2022, Get-A-Way has grown in the health-focused dessert space with ice creams and desserts made from whey protein and natural sugar alternatives. The brand positions itself around the idea of “guilt-free indulgence” for consumers seeking healthier options.

Jash Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Get-A-Way, said, “Joining the Heritage Foods family is a transformative milestone for us. With Heritage Foods’ manufacturing scale, distribution strength, and strategic guidance, we are poised to expand our footprint across India while maintaining the innovation and quality that define our brand. Together, we aim to make guilt-free indulgence a part of everyday life for millions of consumers.”