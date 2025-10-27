New Delhi: Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph has reflected on a pivotal moment in the company’s history, revealing that stepping down as chief executive was the decision that “saved the company.”

In a recent reflection, Randolph described the personal and professional challenge of relinquishing his leadership role, calling it the turning point that allowed Netflix to evolve from a start-up into a global streaming powerhouse.

“When Reed asked me to step down as CEO, it was tough but likely one of the best decisions,” Randolph said. “I loved the chaos of building from scratch, but Reed thrived on structure and discipline.”

He recalled the difficult conversation with co-founder Reed Hastings, who is now Netflix’s executive chairman, that led to the leadership transition.

“I’ll never forget him opening his laptop and saying: ‘Marc, I’ve been thinking a lot about the future. And I’m worried… I’m worried about us. Actually, I’m worried about you. About your judgment.’ Hearing that stung,” Randolph said.

Though the move was painful at the time, Randolph described it as essential for Netflix’s long-term stability and growth. “Handing over the reins hurt my ego (for a moment), but it saved the company,” he said. “If I’d held on, Netflix might never have grown past those early years.”