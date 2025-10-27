New Delhi: Several notable leadership changes have taken place across media, finance, automotive, marketing, and digital commerce sectors. Key appointments and resignations highlight ongoing organisational realignments, strategic growth initiatives, and talent transitions. Experienced executives are stepping into roles spanning CEO, CMO, function heads, and vice presidents, bringing expertise in areas such as marketing, sales, digital transformation, and brand strategy.

Karan Abhishek Singh resigns as CEO of Zee Media; Raktim Das to take charge

(Left) Karan Abhishek Singh and Raktim Das (Right)

Karan Abhishek Singh has resigned as CEO of Zee Media, a little over a year after taking charge in July 2024. Raktim Das, TV9 Network’s Chief Growth Officer (Digital & Broadcasting), is set to succeed him.

Singh previously led Network18’s Hindi and regional language clusters and held senior roles at Star India and PepsiCo. Das brings experience from TV9, Zee Entertainment, Network18, and NewsX, covering strategy, operations, and digital growth.

The leadership changes follow recent exits of senior executives, including Chief Revenue Officer Rajesh Sareen, reflecting Zee Media’s ongoing realignment of its management and revenue functions.

Zee Media CRO Rajesh Sareen moves on; Manish Seth likely successor

(Left) Rajesh Sareen and Manish Seth (Right)

Zee Media’s Chief Revenue Officer Rajesh Sareen has stepped down, a year after joining from Network18 as part of a commercial reset under CEO Karan Abhishek Singh.

Sareen previously held senior revenue roles at Network18, Star India, and Bennett, Coleman & Co., managing TV and digital sales across multiple clusters.

Industry sources indicate that Manish Seth, currently Revenue Head at TV9 Digital and Business Head at Money9, is set to return to Zee Media to succeed Sareen. Seth has extensive experience at Zee Media, having led broadcast revenue and held several senior leadership positions across the network.

Raja Rajamannar steps down as Mastercard CMO; Accenture’s Jill Kramer to take over

Mastercard announced that Jill Kramer will join as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer from December 1, 2025. She succeeds Raja Rajamannar, who will serve as a senior fellow.

Kramer joins from Accenture, where she led global marketing and communications, overseeing brand strategy, advertising, and creative development, helping grow the company’s brand value from $12 billion to $20.9 billion. She previously held senior roles at BBDO and DDB, working with major brands including AT&T and ExxonMobil.

Hyundai Motor India appoints Sunil Moolchandani as Function Head, National Sales

Sunil Moolchandani

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has appointed Sunil Moolchandani as Function Head, National Sales. With over 20 years in the automotive sector, he brings expertise in sales leadership, market expansion, customer lifecycle management, and team transformation.

Moolchandani has previously led high-performing teams, driven dealer network growth, and implemented data-driven strategies to optimise channel performance. HMIL said his appointment reflects the company’s focus on nurturing talent, embracing transformation, and delivering value to customers and stakeholders.

Sindhuu Govindarajan joins Tata Consumer Products as Vice President, Marketing

Sindhuu Govindarajan

Sindhuu Govindarajan has been appointed Vice President of Marketing at Tata Consumer Products, overseeing the Foods division. She brings over a decade of experience across global FMCG brands, including Unilever, Reckitt, and Procter & Gamble.

At Unilever, she led strategy, innovation, and brand equity for Surf Excel South Asia. Her earlier roles included managing innovation for Dettol and leading fabric care brands Vanish and Robin at Reckitt, as well as trade and shopper marketing for hair care brands at P&G.

ONDC appoints Rohit Lohia as Chief Business Officer

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has appointed Rohit Lohia as Chief Business Officer. Lohia brings experience in fintech, e-commerce, and consulting, having previously served as Senior Vice President at Paytm, where he contributed to strategy, product development, and risk management.

ONDC’s Acting CEO and COO, Vibhor Jain, said Lohia’s expertise will help drive sustainable growth and strengthen the open digital commerce ecosystem. Lohia added that he looks forward to fostering transparent access, innovation, and collaboration to empower small businesses and create value across the digital commerce network.