Reliance and Meta launch Rs 855 crore AI venture to build enterprise ready platforms for India

New Delhi: Reliance Industries (RIL) and Meta Platforms have officially launched a joint venture aimed at developing an enterprise AI platform.

The new entity, Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), was incorporated on October 24, 2025, with a combined initial investment commitment of Rs 855 crore (approximately $100 million).

The partnership leverages Meta's open-source AI models, such as Llama, combined with Reliance's extensive digital infrastructure and market reach in India. REIL's primary focus will be on creating, marketing, and distributing enterprise AI services, including a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that allows organisations to customise and deploy generative AI solutions.

These offerings will include pre-configured AI applications tailored for key sectors like sales, marketing, IT operations, customer service, and finance, deployable across cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments to reduce total cost of ownership.

Ownership of REIL is structured with Reliance Intelligence Limited holding a 70% majority stake, while Facebook Overseas Holdings Unlimited Company, a Meta subsidiary, owns the remaining 30%.

As part of the setup, Reliance Intelligence invested Rs 2 crore to acquire 20 million equity shares valued at Rs 10 each. RIL has clarified that the transaction is not a related party deal, involves no interests from promoters or group companies, and requires no regulatory approvals.

The venture was first hinted at during RIL's Annual General Meeting in August 2025, where Chairman Mukesh Ambani emphasized its role in delivering "sovereign, enterprise-ready AI" solutions for India. "This collaboration will harness Meta's cutting-edge open-source AI models to empower Indian enterprises and drive innovation," Ambani stated at the AGM. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg echoed this sentiment, describing the partnership as "a significant step toward making AI accessible and tailored for businesses in one of the world's fastest-growing markets."

This AI initiative builds on the longstanding relationship between the two companies, which began in 2020 when Meta invested $5.7 billion in Reliance's Jio Platforms to bolster digital services in India.