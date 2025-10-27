Mumbai: WPP Media India on Monday launched a new playbook, ‘Beyond Price Tags: The Power of Premiumization in India’s E-commerce Boom’, which says that Indian e-commerce is entering a “decisively premium” phase driven by changing consumer expectations.

The company said the report was the first structured view of how premiumisation is shaping what Indians buy online, how they evaluate value, and what they are willing to pay for.

According to WPP Media, Indian consumers are moving beyond pure price comparisons and are starting to look for better quality, better design, stronger storytelling, personalisation, and even ethical sourcing. The company says this behaviour is no longer limited to top metro customers and is spreading deeper into the country.

“The premiumisation trend in Indian e-commerce is more than just a shift in price points. It reflects evolving consumer aspirations and the growing desire for quality, experience, and status,” said Ashwin Padmanabhan, COO, WPP Media South Asia.

Sairam Ranganathan, Head of Commerce, WPP Media India, said, “The future of Indian e-commerce is not just digital; it is decisively premium. Premiumisation marks a pivotal shift where rising aspirations, global exposure, and digital empowerment are redefining how consumers engage with brands. This playbook is not just a guide but a catalyst for growth, equipping brands to build trust, deliver richer experiences, and own the next wave of value creation.”

The playbook highlights five key shifts that WPP Media says are defining this trend:

Premium demand is spreading.

The report says premium purchase behaviour is “democratising”, supported by faster delivery networks, platform reach and easier access to credit, which are bringing higher-end products within reach of a wider base of consumers across India.

Consumers are seeking elevated experiences.

WPP Media says buyers are paying attention to storytelling, unboxing, personalisation and values such as responsible sourcing, and are placing “value over price alone.”

Platforms are reshaping how brands are discovered.

The report notes that q-commerce, social commerce, AI-led recommendations and loyalty programmes are driving trial, repeat purchase and retention.

Multiple categories are “trading up.”

Fashion, FMCG, beauty and durables are all seeing stronger interest in feature-rich, design-led and aspirational products, according to the company.

Mass brands are also entering premium.

The report says that mainstream and value brands are building “masstige” and premium extensions, allowing them to move into higher-margin territory without abandoning their core audience.

To help brands act on this shift, WPP Media has introduced four internal strategic models in the report – FLASH, VISTA, PRIME and RISE. These models are aimed at different parts of the commerce journey such as discovery, curation, experience design and loyalty. The company says these frameworks are meant to help brands build stronger digital presence, shape perception and drive repeat purchase in a premium context.

WPP Media said premiumisation is not a passing trend but a mindset shift in how Indian consumers judge products and brands.

According to the company, today’s online shopper is not only looking at “how much does it cost,” but also “what does it say about me,” and brands that adapt to this shift early are better placed to earn higher margins and loyalty.