Bingo! Potato Chips flips its flop era into a bold self-roast revival

New Delhi: Bingo! Potato Chips has rolled out a new campaign that takes an unusual route, by playfully calling out its own past missteps.

The ITC-owned snack brand’s latest campaign adopts a self-deprecating tone to announce its relaunch across northern and western India, marking what it describes as a bold new chapter.

Long known for its quirky humour and unconventional advertising, Bingo! acknowledged that its potato chips had struggled to gain traction in some markets. The brand’s latest film, now live on YouTube and social platforms, turns that “Big No” into what it calls a “Big Yes”, using irony and humour to reconnect with consumers.

As part of the relaunch, Bingo! introduces two new variants, Butter Garlic, inspired by the flavour of garlic bread, and Himalayan Pink Salt, described as a more refined option aligned with current consumer preferences. The redesigned packs take on a darker, bolder visual style with surreal motifs and artwork that align with the brand’s irreverent identity.

“Humour has always been in Bingo!’s DNA. So, when we decided to re-introduce Bingo! Potato Chips in North & West India, we knew we had to do it our way, with wit, honesty, and swag. This isn’t just about a comeback, it’s about a new energy, a new attitude, and a brand that’s owning its journey, the successes and the failures,” said Suresh Chand, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles & Pasta, ITC Foods.

Adding to this, Rohit Dubey, Senior Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy, said, “As a creative team, this was our first rodeo with brand Bingo!, and we’re thrilled that our fun meters and strategic compasses pointed in the same direction. It’s rare, but when mischief and marketing meet at the right spot, magic happens. Here’s hoping BigNo gets a big Yes from both the industry and the audience.”

Watch the campaign films: