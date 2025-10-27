Eveready appoints The Minimalist as its digital agency partner

New Delhi: Eveready Industries India has appointed creative agency The Minimalist as its digital agency of record.

The partnership seeks to strengthen the 100-year-old brand’s presence in the online space through campaigns, content, and influencer-led storytelling designed for younger, digitally native audiences.

According to the company, the collaboration brings together Eveready’s long-standing legacy of trust and innovation with The Minimalist’s creative and strategic expertise in digital platforms.

Anirban Banerjee, CEO of Eveready Industries India, said, “Eveready stands tall as a brand built on a century of trust and innovation. As we expand our digital footprint, we are delighted to partner with The Minimalist - that shares our passion for creativity and progress."

He added, "This collaboration brings together Eveready’s enduring legacy and The Minimalist’s modern digital acumen, paving the way for powerful storytelling and deeper consumer engagement.”

Sahil Vaidya, Co-founder of The Minimalist, added, “Eveready is a household name with generational recall and now its role in today’s fast-moving world is more dynamic than ever. Our approach will focus on insight-driven creativity, rooted in culture, to help Eveready speak to a younger, digitally-native audience while celebrating its legacy of energy and innovation.”