New Delhi: Apple is reportedly preparing to integrate search advertisements into its native Maps application by next year, according to a news report.

The company is said to be developing a system that would allow businesses such as restaurants to pay for enhanced visibility within search results, marking a potential step towards expanding its advertising revenue streams.

According to Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based technology firm is moving forward with the plan after previously shelving it earlier this year.

The proposed model is expected to resemble Apple’s existing App Store Search Ads, where developers can pay to have their apps displayed more prominently in response to user queries.

Gurman added that the Maps search ads could feature an improved interface compared with other mapping services, such as Google Maps. The report also suggested that Apple may employ artificial intelligence-enabled tools to improve the relevance and usefulness of sponsored results.

While the company reportedly plans to label promoted results as “sponsored” to ensure transparency, industry observers have noted that the move could attract criticism from users.