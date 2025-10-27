VerSe Innovation appoints Prakashan Manikoth as Group CFO

New Delhi: VerSe Innovation, the parent company of Dailyhunt, Josh, NexVerse.ai, VerSe Collab, Magzter, and ValueLeaf, has announced the appointment of Prakashan Manikoth as its Group Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO).

Based in Bengaluru, Manikoth will oversee VerSe Innovation’s global finance function, focusing on strategic financial planning, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, capital allocation, and long-term business strategy.

He will also work on strengthening risk, compliance, and governance processes, and support the company’s IPO readiness through financial discipline and transparent reporting.

With over 25 years of experience, Manikoth has previously held senior finance roles across Wipro and the Tata Group, including TCS and Tata Teleservices. At TCS, he served as Head of Finance for its Emerging Market business and TCS BaNCS, and later led finance for Wipro’s Global Operations and Global Delivery divisions.

Most recently, he was the Chief Financial Officer at LeadSquared, where he contributed to the company’s expansion and operational growth.

Manikoth is a Chartered Accountant and an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C).

Umang Bedi, Co-founder of VerSe Innovation, said: "We are delighted to welcome Prakashan to VerSe Innovation’s leadership team. His deep domain expertise and proven experience across global technology enterprises make him the perfect partner to guide our financial strategy as we accelerate toward becoming India’s first global AI-led technology powerhouse. His leadership will be critical as we scale responsibly, deepen our governance standards, and gear up for our IPO journey."

Prakashan Manikoth added, "I am thrilled to join VerSe Innovation at such a transformative time in its journey. VerSe is redefining how Bharat engages with content, creators, and commerce, powered by cutting-edge AI and bold ambition. I look forward to partnering with the founders and leadership team to amplify impact, driving sustainable enterprise value creation for all stakeholders, and help shape the company’s global financial trajectory."