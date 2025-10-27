New Delhi: NDTV has launched the NDTV Golf ProAm at the recently concluded NDTV World Summit 2025, positioning it as a new addition to India’s corporate golf circuit.

Modelled on international ProAm formats, the event will pair professionals with amateurs, giving corporate executives an opportunity to compete alongside experienced golfers while fostering connections beyond the boardroom.

The NDTV Golf ProAm will be held across multiple cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, as part of a national circuit. The launch took place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi during the NDTV World Summit, attended by notable figures from sport, business, and governance.

Among those present were Kapil Dev, former India cricket captain and President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI); Amandeep Johl, CEO of PGTI; Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa; David Howell, long-time DP World Tour member; and Ajeetesh Sandhu, winner of multiple international titles.

Amitabh Kant spoke about the growing potential of golf in India, saying, “The sport with the maximum potential in India right now is golf. India is going to produce all the top champions of the world. Our demographic is very young, our average age is just 28. For the next 30 years, the world’s top golfers will come from India.”

Kapil Dev highlighted golf’s inclusivity as a lifelong sport: “This is one game where you can play at whatever age you are. It’s very difficult for a cricketer or footballer to roll their arm at 50. Here, you can play with your father, your grandchildren, your friends, your wife. That’s why this game is so big.”

He also thanked NDTV for its involvement in promoting golf: “As golfers, thank you so much for starting this. The media still hasn’t taken it up the way it should. When I heard that you were trying to do a Pro-Am, I can’t tell you how happy we were – and how happy the golfers were. They said, at least we will come on television.”

The event extends NDTV’s broader strategy of building live experiences and event-led platforms beyond television, such as summits and cultural festivals. The ProAm will be broadcast across NDTV’s television and digital networks.

Rahul Kanwal, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of NDTV, outlined the network’s vision for the tournament: “We are very excited about this ProAm because it gives golf in India the kind of scale and platform that sports like cricket typically get. It deserves that profile and that stage. That is what we hope to do with NDTV ProAm.”