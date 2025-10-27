Woodford Reserve and Jack Daniel’s gift packs elevate festive gifting

New Delhi: As festive celebrations and get-togethers in India continue to fill the season, Brown-Forman India is proud to introduce its 2025 festive packs for Woodford Reserve and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

These two iconic brands, renowned for their craftsmanship, embody the joy of flavour discovery and the art of fine gifting.

Leading this celebration is Woodford Reserve, the world’s best-selling super-premium bourbon. Known for its indulgent, complex but perfectly-balanced flavours and handcrafted heritage, Woodford Reserve truly appeals to the discerning Indian palate.

With over 200 detectable flavour notes, its distinctly rich and refined taste makes it ideal for sipping neat, on the rocks, or in elevated classic and contemporary cocktails. Indeed the whiskey is a ‘spectacle for senses’.

The brand’s elegant new festive pack, inspired by the rich flavours in Woodford Reserve whiskey, is designed for aesthetes who appreciate sensorial flavour experiences.

Joining the festivities is the world’s most loved American whiskey, the iconic Jack Daniel’s. Jack Daniel’s or JD is the classic Tennessee whiskey known for being charcoal-mellowed and aged in handcrafted barrels.

For the past many festive seasons, Jack Daniel’s has unveiled special editions that bring its timeless boldness to Indian celebrations. Perfect for sharing and gifting, these packs embody the brand’s signature spirit of authenticity and connection.

The design for this year’s Jack Daniel’s Festive Edition Pack is inspired by the timeless and omnipresent symbol of festivities - the lights that add energy and bring cheer to the festive season.

“India’s extended festive season is an opportune time for togetherness, sharing, and storytelling,” says Gaurav Sabharwal, Managing Director, Brown-Forman India.

“Our festive packs are crafted for the discerning Indian palate that’s embracing flavour exploration and brand experiences that are authentic and multisensorial. Through these specially designed editions, we invite consumers to celebrate craftsmanship and savor sensory taste and design spectacles.”

The Woodford Reserve and Jack Daniel’s Festive Packs are available across premium outlets in major Indian cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Hyderabad.