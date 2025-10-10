Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 10, 2025

- Oct 10, 2025 12:40 IST
TT Jagannathan, ‘cooker pioneer’ of Prestige, passes away at 82
Jagannathan is remembered for transforming India’s pressure cooker market with the introduction of the gasket release system, a safety feature widely adopted by consumers. Read more...
- Oct 10, 2025 12:36 IST
Quora emerges as a top-cited source in Google AI Mode, SEMrush finds
Research from SEMrush shows Quora is the fourth most-cited domain in Google AI Mode, appearing in over 7% of answers, and tops citations in AI Overviews. Read more...
- Oct 10, 2025 11:16 IST
Exclusive: Zee urges I&B to seek CCI sign-off; backs one trading currency
In its response to the draft amendments to the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies, the company sought measures to ensure a level playing field for all. Read more...
- Oct 10, 2025 10:50 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan explains HSBC India’s enhanced Premier services
The film featuring Khan highlights HSBC Premier’s wealth, health, travel, and international services, questioning the role of a bank account in a dynamic lifestyle. Read more...
- Oct 10, 2025 10:26 IST
HDFC Life marks 25 years with Mahalaxmi Metro Station branding in Mumbai
Bhagwat, shooter and awardee, joined HDFC Life’s leadership at the inauguration, where CEO Vibha Padalkar highlighted the 25-year journey and metro association. Read more...
- Oct 10, 2025 10:17 IST
Spotify turns ad education into music with ‘Tunetorials’
Original songs and videos teach marketers how to plan, buy and measure on Spotify, covering multi-format strategy, creative tools, audience reach and the Spotify Pixel. Read more...
- Oct 10, 2025 10:17 IST
YouTube launches ‘Brand Pulse’ report to measure combined impact of paid and organic
YouTube’s brand pulse report provides a unified view of how advertising, creator collaborations, and user-generated content drive brand visibility. Read more...
- Oct 10, 2025 10:12 IST
LinkedIn puts multi-competitor tracking behind paywall: 1 free, 9 on Premium
The move reflects LinkedIn’s broader push to monetise advanced analytics as B2B marketers rely more on the platform for competitive intelligence and planning. Read more...
- Oct 10, 2025 09:53 IST
Google opens ads carbon reports to all advertisers
Free “Carbon Footprint for Google Ads” tracks kgCO2e across Google Ads, DV360, SA360 and CM360, aligned to GHG Protocol and Ad Net Zero with monthly reports. Read more...
- Oct 10, 2025 09:28 IST
Changing face of Durga Puja and festive branding
LED displays, 3D imaging, selfie tunnels and service-driven stalls are reshaping festive branding as committees and sponsors compete for footfalls, visibility and premium inventory. Read more...
- Oct 10, 2025 09:27 IST
TCS picks up ListEngage for $72.8 mn to strengthen marketing cloud and AI offerings
ListEngage is a full-stack Salesforce partner that specialises in marketing cloud, CRM, data cloud, Agentforce, and AI advisory services for enterprises. Read more...
- Oct 10, 2025 09:27 IST
Cannes Lions 2026 set for June 22–26
Event updates begin on November 6, 2025; entries open January 15, 2026. Read more...
- Oct 10, 2025 09:25 IST
Meta weighs Instagram TV app to take YouTube on the living-room screen
Adam Mosseri said Reels could adapt well to TV viewing, but clarified that Meta has no plans to license live sports or exclusive Hollywood content. Read more...
