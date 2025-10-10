New Delhi: Spotify Advertising has launched “Tunetorials,” a campaign that turns ad strategy lessons into original tracks and music videos, positioning it as a fun, snackable way for marketers to learn how to reach the right audience, at the right moment, with the right message.

The rollout follows April’s “Spotify Advance” updates and extends Spotify’s push to simplify buying, creating and measuring ads on the platform.

Framed as “beats you won’t forget,” the series walks through Spotify’s toolkit, from building multi-format plans to tapping first-party audience insights, and even claims that mixed audio, video and display setups can drive sales lift up to 90% higher than audio alone.

“What if learning about Spotify Advertising could be as fun as using Spotify?” said Bridget Evans, Global Head of Business Marketing at Spotify, adding that the goal was to blend education with entertainment and showcase the full power of the platform for brands and agencies.

Each track spotlights a core task marketers care about:

How to Run a Multi-Format Campaign (featuring Carter Ace)

How to Measure Campaign Performance (Alex Lilly)

How to Drive ROI With Your Campaign Setup (BIG SIS)

How to Create Ads for Spotify (The Shivers)

How to Reach Your Target Audience (Parbleu)

How to Track Your Ad’s Success with the Spotify Pixel (House of EL)

The campaign taps six emerging artists and leans on Spotify’s global scale, more than 696 million users, to underline its audience proposition for advertisers. A limited-edition Tunetorials vinyl and three accompanying music videos round out the rollout.

Spotify says Tunetorials builds on earlier creative marketing pushes like Spreadbeats and Song for Every CMO, both recognised for effectiveness, while continuing its 2025 drive to make planning and measurement easier for brands of all sizes.