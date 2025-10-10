Razorpay introduces conversational AI-powered UPI payments on ChatGPT in India

New Delhi: India has emerged as the fastest-growing user base for ChatGPT globally. In a new development, Razorpay, in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and OpenAI, has introduced Agentic Payments, a private beta enabling AI-powered conversational payments through UPI.

The system allows users to instruct their AI assistant to complete purchases directly, without manually entering a UPI PIN or OTP. For example, a user could say, “Order my usual groceries,” and the AI would handle the payment securely on their behalf.

Razorpay’s approach addresses the “human-in-the-loop” problem, in which AI could assist with product discovery but users still had to complete the payment manually. Agentic Payments uses NPCI’s UPI Circle and UPI Reserve Pay features, allowing users to pre-authorise a trusted AI agent within defined spending limits.

“This private beta represents a unified vision from the leaders of India’s digital ecosystem: OpenAI’s ChatGPT brings the advanced conversational intelligence; NPCI provides the secure, bank-grade infrastructure via UPI; and Razorpay builds the crucial connecting layer, the payment experience itself,” the company noted.

Preeti Jain, Product Head at bigbasket, a Tata enterprise, said, “With Agentic Payments, we’re enabling effortless shopping through AI assistants. From discovery to checkout, bigbasket and Razorpay integration delivers a fast, seamless grocery shopping experience, all in one conversation.”

Live demonstrations at the Global Fintech Fest showed users browsing and purchasing from bigbasket directly within a ChatGPT conversation, and recharging mobile plans through Vodafone Idea (Vi) using conversational AI. Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank are among the institutions supporting the secure framework.

Razorpay, NPCI, and OpenAI plan to expand the system beyond the private beta to cover broader use cases, including grocery shopping and mobile recharges, over the coming months.