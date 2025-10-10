New Delhi: The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has confirmed the 2026 dates for June 22–26 in Cannes.

The festival will start rolling out event updates from November 6, 2025, with awards entries opening on January 15, 2026. Last year’s edition ran from June 15–20, 2025.

In the aftermath of the DM9 Grand Prix controversy, Cannes Lions has introduced a strengthened accountability framework that will govern all 2026 entries. Companies found to have knowingly submitted false or misleading work may face participation bans of up to three years, and jury eligibility may be revoked. The festival will also reserve the right to disqualify or withdraw awards at any stage, including after trophies have been handed out, if material misrepresentation is identified. The measures address growing concerns around AI-generated content, synthetic media and unverified claims in submissions.

At the 2025 awards, WPP was named Creative Company of the Year, with Omnicom and Interpublic Group following. DDB Worldwide won Network of the Year, OMD retained Media Network of the Year, and Serviceplan Agenturgruppe took Independent Network of the Year. Publicis Conseil was crowned Agency of the Year.

India’s 2025 haul totalled 1 Grand Prix, 9 Gold, 9 Silver and 13 Bronze Lions.