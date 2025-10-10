Quora emerges as a top-cited source in Google AI Mode, SEMrush finds

New Delhi: Quora continues to emerge as a frequently cited source in Google’s AI-powered search responses.

Research from SEMrush indicates that Quora is the fourth most-cited domain in Google AI Mode, appearing in 7.25% of answers, roughly one in every 14 responses. Earlier SEMrush findings also identified Quora as the most-cited domain in Google AI Overviews.

While AI Overviews appear automatically at the top of search results, AI Mode is an opt-in feature where users actively choose AI-generated responses over traditional results. Quora’s presence across both formats highlights its role as a platform that contributes content to high-intent search experiences.

Gurmit Singh, Quora General Manager, APAC & MEA, said, “Quora's prominence in both Google AI Overviews and AI Mode shows the enduring value of authentic, expert-driven content. It highlights how conversations on Quora are shaping the information people see, not just on our platform, but across the broader search ecosystem.”

The SEMrush study also found that Quora threads are surfaced based on topical relevance rather than exact keyword matches. Discussions with higher engagement, averaging dozens of replies and upvotes, were more likely to be cited in AI-generated answers.

AI responses synthesise content, with less than half of the material directly overlapping with original Quora posts. Content marked as relevant by Quora’s machine learning was nine times more likely to be cited.