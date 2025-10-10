New Delhi: The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) has selected Indian advertising professional Ramesh Narayan as the winner in the Individual Leader category of its Changemakers For Good Awards. The announcement comes ahead of the AdAsia 25 conference, scheduled for 25 October in Beijing.

The awards, judged by a Pan-Asian jury, recognise contributions by marketing and communications professionals that have had a measurable societal impact. The jury included Gary Chi, Vice Chairman of TAAA and CEO of Dentsu Creative Taiwan; Kyungsin Kim from Korea; Aly Mustansir from Pakistan; and Sangeeta Pendurkar, CEO of Pantaloons at the Aditya Birla Group.

The selection process involves two stages. A national jury first identifies winners within their respective countries, and these winners are then evaluated by the Pan-Asian jury to determine the final recipients.

Narayan has been involved in numerous initiatives addressing social causes. He conceived the Olive Crown Awards and IAA Leadership Awards, and has been recognised for his work in gender equality, climate action, and other cause-driven campaigns at the IAA India Chapter.

He has also launched several community programs, including Bhavishya Yaan, a student enrichment initiative at the Rotary Club of Bombay; Ananda Yaan, an elder day care programme; and the Lighthouse Project for children in a Cuffe Parade slum.

Narayan has received numerous accolades throughout his career. He has been inducted into the Hall of Fame at both AFAA and the India Chapter of the IAA.

He holds honorary membership with the Global IAA and AFAA, and has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Advertising Agencies Association of India as well as the Global Champion Award by the IAA.