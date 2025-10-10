YouTube launches ‘Brand Pulse’ report to measure combined impact of paid and organic

New Delhi: YouTube has introduced a new brand pulse report that allows marketers to assess the combined effect of their paid and organic presence on the platform.

The report offers a single view of how brand activity, from advertising campaigns to user-generated content and creator collaborations, contributes to overall visibility and engagement.

According to YouTube, brands have long faced challenges in measuring the cumulative impact of their efforts across different touchpoints.

The brand pulse report uses Google AI to provide data-driven insights that capture both visual and verbal mentions of brands across YouTube. This includes brand logos, product appearances, and spoken references in videos.

Metrics such as “Total Unique Viewers” and “% Share of Watch Time” contextualise brand presence within a category, while new indicators highlight how paid campaigns can lead to increased engagement with organic videos. For instance, within seven days of an ad view, users often go on to watch organic content where the brand is mentioned.

Kim Ladevaia, Chief Growth Officer at Influential, said, “Understanding the undeniable value of Creators' influence on YouTube is key to our clients' campaign strategies. We're excited to help collaborate on this new reporting tool to help better capture how YouTube Creators are driving results across the platform and moving the needle for our brands.”