New Delhi: Meta Platforms Inc. is exploring the development of a dedicated TV app for Instagram, aiming to expand the platform's video content to larger screens and broader audiences.

This move, revealed by Instagram head Adam Mosseri at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles on October 9, 2025.

During the conference, Mosseri emphasised the need for Instagram to evolve with user habits. "If behaviour and the consumption of these platforms is moving to TV, then we need to move to TV, too," he said.

He admitted that not pursuing a TV app earlier was a "mistake," adding, "We’d like to figure out how to make sure that we show up in a compelling way on all the relevant devices."

While no official announcements have been made, Mosseri confirmed the company is actively "exploring" this option. He noted that Instagram's vertical video format, popularised by Reels, could adapt well to TV viewing but clarified that Meta has no plans to license live sports or exclusive Hollywood content.

This potential TV app positions Instagram to directly challenge Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube, which has long dominated TV-based video streaming with its dedicated app.

By bringing Reels and other videos to living room screens, Meta aims to increase viewer engagement and create more advertising inventory. Instagram's focus on short-form videos has already put it in competition with TikTok, especially in markets like India, where TikTok is banned and Instagram anticipates significant growth.

Recent updates, such as testing Reels in the app's navigation bar and launching a video editing tool as an alternative to TikTok's CapCut, underscore this video-centric strategy.

Instagram, which boasts 3 billion monthly users, has transitioned from its photo-sharing roots to prioritise messaging, Stories, and Reels. A standalone TV app could further this evolution, potentially disrupting traditional TV and streaming ad markets by offering a seamless, user-friendly experience. However, success will hinge on user experience, distribution partnerships, and advertiser metrics.

As Meta continues to invest in video, this exploration reflects a broader industry trend toward multi-device accessibility.