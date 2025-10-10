New Delhi: HSBC India has rolled out a new campaign featuring Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan to showcase the bank’s enhanced HSBC Premier offering.

The 60-second commercial focuses on services designed to meet the needs of affluent and internationally mobile clients, covering wealth management, health, travel, and international banking.

In the film, Kapoor Khan questions why a bank account should function as “just a bank account” when clients’ lives encompass far more.

She highlights the need for a partner capable of identifying wealth opportunities in India and abroad, providing seamless international services, and offering benefits for travel and wellness experiences.

The commercial concludes with her stating, “When there’s so much more to us, we deserve more than just a bank account. HSBC Premier, more than just a bank account.”

Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking at HSBC India, said the campaign “celebrates the aspirations and journeys of affluent, internationally minded Indians. These individuals seek a balance between accelerating their wealth and prioritising their health and well-being.”

He adds, “They are global citizens who require seamless solutions that cater to their unique needs. HSBC Premier is more than just a bank account, it’s a trusted partner that supports our customers at every stage of their journey.”

He also said, “With an expansive array of offerings, we are strategically positioned to help our customers grow, protect, and enjoy their wealth for generations. This campaign reinforces our commitment to being the preferred international financial partner for affluent Indians.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan said she was “thrilled to partner with HSBC India for enhanced Premier, which truly resonates with the evolving aspirations of today’s globally connected Indians.”

She added, “As someone who juggles multiple roles, be it as an actor, a mother, or a traveler, I understand the importance of having a trusted partner that goes beyond the ordinary. HSBC Premier isn’t just a bank account; it’s a gateway to opportunities, experiences, and solutions that empower you to live life to the fullest.”

Watch the campaign films: