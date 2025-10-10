HDFC Life marks 25 years with Mahalaxmi Metro Station branding in Mumbai

New Delhi: HDFC Life has marked its 25th anniversary by associating with the newly operational Mahalaxmi Metro Station on Mumbai’s Metro Line 3.

The insurer’s head office is located in Mahalaxmi, and the partnership coincides with the launch of the city’s 33.5 km underground corridor stretching from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR.

The company described the initiative as a symbolic extension of its journey over the past 25 years, bringing parallels between the daily commute of Mumbai residents and individuals’ efforts to secure their financial futures.

Anjali Bhagwat, shooter, Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award recipient, joined the company’s leadership team at the event.

Speaking at the inauguration, Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Life, said, “HDFC Life's journey as a life insurer started in the year 2000 from the city of Mumbai. Over the last 25 years, we have insured millions of policyholders across the country, protecting them financially and enabling them to continue their journey of life with pride.

“We are delighted to commemorate this special occasion of '25 years of HDFC Life' through our brand's association with Mahalaxmi metro station. The Mumbai metro is the new lifeline of the city. We are proud to be associated with this new-age infrastructure milestone that will serve generations to come."