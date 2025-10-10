New Delhi: Zee Entertainment has urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to involve the Competition Commission of India in the review of the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies, with ministry sources telling BestMediaInfo.com that the company wants antitrust vetting made mandatory both at entry and for any subsequent change in ownership or control of a ratings provider.

In its submission, Zee backed strict ownership firewalls and sought clear definitions on how broadcasters, distributors, advertisers and agencies may participate in setting up and running ratings firms.

The company warned that concentrated ownership could distort trading, skew carriage negotiations and hurt smaller players as television and digital viewing converge.

Zee sought an upgrade to ratings methodology to better capture TV and digital audiences.

According to Economic Times, the ministry has urged BARC to integrate Connected TV (CTV) viewership into its mesearument framework to enhance the system as consumers increasingly adopt CTV.

The report highlighted that BARC’s registration renewal is pending amid ongoing consultations on proposed amendments to rating guidelines.

While saying more than one measurement company can operate, Zee underlined that ad trading should rest on a single, industry-accepted currency under the ministry’s oversight to avoid fragmentation and confusion in the market.

On the rulebook, Zee flagged concern over proposals that dilute the 2014 cross-holding restrictions. It has asked the government to retain Clauses 1.5 and 1.7, which were designed to prevent broadcasters, advertisers and agencies from controlling a ratings entity.

Zee also noted that tightening the conflict-of-interest language in Clause 1.4 is a step forward, but argued that benefit is undermined if cross-holding caps are relaxed at the same time.

Among other measure, the broadcast network suggested mandatory third-party audits, strong data-security standards, full disclosure of ownership and funding, financial penalties for breaches of panel size and quality norms, and a transparent, auditable trail for any methodology change, including pre-notification and independent certification to protect the trading currency.

Zee’s stance aligns with the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation’s October 6 submission that warned against conflicts if distribution platform operators or global ad-tech firms enter ratings and urged the government to keep ownership firewalls and retain the 2014 caps.

Largely, we see Zee adding a formal CCI approval layer to IBDF’s position, the ministry sources said.

BARC India remains the accredited television measurement system. The ministry is assessing submissions from stakeholders before finalising any amendments. An official response on Zee’s filing was not immediately available.