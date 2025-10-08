IBDF flags conflict-of-interest risks in govt’s TV ratings revamp

New Delhi: The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) on Tuesday warned the Information and Broadcasting Ministry that its proposed changes to the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies could create deep conflicts of interest if Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) and global ad-tech companies are allowed into the measurement business.

In a detailed filing, IBDF said DPOs, cable and DTH players that control last-mile access, are “gatekeepers” with both the motive and the means to influence viewership data. Their entry into ratings, the body argued, could tilt outcomes in advertising negotiations and channel carriage deals, effectively letting distributors “weaponise data to suit corporate interests.”

IBDF also cautioned against participation by Big Tech and ad-tech platforms that already sell digital inventory and grade advertising performance.

Letting such firms own or control TV ratings would be like “allowing a player to run the game and the scoreboard,” the submission said, adding that it would blur the line between competition and measurement and could skew market share toward their own platforms.

IBDF urged the government to keep strict ownership firewalls and to retain the cross-holding caps in the 2014 guidelines (Clauses 1.5 and 1.7) that bar broadcasters, advertisers and agencies from controlling rating companies.

The body also called for mandatory third-party audits, strong data-security standards, clear disclosure of ownership structures and financial penalties for breaches of sample size and quality norms.

The broadcasters’ association asked for policy stability, noting that the sector is already navigating the New Tariff Order’s evolution and a shift to digital and cross-screen measurement.

A sudden overhaul, it said, risks fragmenting the “common currency” that underpins ad trading.

IBDF backed Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) as the country’s accredited system today, describing it as balanced and representative, and sought continued consultations before any rule changes are finalised.