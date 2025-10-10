New Delhi: TT Jagannathan, Chairman Emeritus of the TTK Group and the driving force behind the Prestige brand, died on Thursday, October 9, at the age of 82. He was recognised for his role in transforming India’s kitchenware industry through innovation and strategic foresight.

Jagannathan is remembered for revolutionising the pressure cooker market with the introduction of the gasket release system, a safety feature that not only strengthened consumer trust but also established Prestige as a household name across India.

Holding a PhD in Operations Research from Cornell University and a medal from IIT Madras, he combined academic rigour with entrepreneurial vision.

Over a five-decade tenure on the board of TTK Prestige, he guided the company through significant challenges, including a period of near-bankruptcy, and oversaw its evolution into a debt-free, billion-dollar enterprise.

Jagannathan was also the author of the book Disrupt and Conquer: How TTK Prestige Became a Billion Dollar Company, in which he chronicled the company’s journey from financial distress in the 1990s to global success.