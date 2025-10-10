New Delhi: Cyient, the Hyderabad-based intelligent engineering solutions company, has appointed Utkarsh Srivastav as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

In this role, he will oversee the company’s global marketing strategy, focusing on brand development, customer engagement, and market positioning.

Srivastav brings extensive experience in B2B marketing across the technology and engineering services sectors, with expertise in building brand narratives, developing differentiated propositions, and executing large-scale go-to-market initiatives.

Before joining Cyient, he was Senior Director and Head of Marketing at L&T Technology Services (LTTS), where he played a key role in shaping the company’s new brand positioning and leading its global rollout.

During his tenure, he conceptualised and delivered campaigns such as the ER&D Hackathon and Bus Tour initiative, which won the Best Brand Experience Award at the Stevie Awards 2020.

Earlier, Srivastav spent over a decade with HCLTech, leading marketing for cloud and infrastructure services, as well as CXO and account-based marketing programmes in collaboration with Wharton Business School and INSEAD Business School. He was also involved in sports marketing partnerships with Manchester United and the Volvo Ocean Race.

Welcoming him to the company, Sukamal Banerjee, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer at Cyient, said,“We are delighted to welcome Utkarsh to Cyient’s leadership team. His deep expertise in marketing strategy and brand transformation will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our global presence and reinforce Cyient’s position as a trusted partner delivering Intelligent Engineering solutions to our customers. I look forward to working closely with him as we drive our next phase of growth and innovation.”

Sharing his thoughts on the appointment, Utkarsh Srivastav said, “I am excited to join Cyient at such a pivotal time in its journey. The company’s vision of driving purposeful innovation and engineering a sustainable future deeply resonates with me. I look forward to collaborating with our teams globally to further enhance Cyient’s brand equity and create compelling experiences for our customers, partners, and stakeholders.”

Srivastav holds a degree in Business Management from Dayalbagh Educational Institute and has completed certification programmes from Harvard Business Publishing and Northwestern University.