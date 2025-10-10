Sri Adhikari Brothers Television names Srivastava Sunkara as Managing Director

New Delhi: Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network has appointed Srivatsava Sunkara as its new Executive and Managing Director for a five-year term starting October 10, 2025.

The appointment was approved by the company’s Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 10, 2025. The decision was based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and is subject to the approval of shareholders and regulatory authorities at the upcoming general meeting.

According to the company’s disclosure filed with BSE and NSE, Sunkara holds expertise in Artificial Intelligence and Large Language Model (LLM) development, with experience in improving organisational efficiency and innovation. The filing stated that he does not hold any shares in the company and has no relationship with any of the existing directors.

Alongside this appointment, the board approved the induction of Kiran Kumar Inampudi as Executive (Non-Independent) Director and Chairperson, and Ramavath Suresh, Sharath Kumar Rekhapalli Naga, and Sripal Reddy Molugu as Non-Executive Independent Directors, each for a term of five years starting October 10, 2025.

Inampudi brings over 27 years of experience across sectors such as telecom value-added services, broadcasting, data centres, fintech, and spacetech. Suresh currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Harley’s Group and holds a Bachelor of Technology degree from Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology.

Naga is an IIT Kharagpur alumnus with a background in financial markets. He has worked with institutions including ABN AMRO, Barclays Capital, Nomura, and Tower Research Capital India. He is currently the Co-founder and CEO of 5-Swans, a trading and consulting firm.

Molugu serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Energon Group and holds a Bachelor of Technology degree from IIT Kharagpur.