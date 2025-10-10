New Delhi: LinkedIn is tightening access to Competitor Analytics on Company Pages, shifting most benchmarking features to its paid Premium Company Page plan.

From October 15, 2025, pages on the free tier will be limited to tracking a single competitor, down from nine earlier, while premium subscribers retain comparisons across up to nine rivals and can view the top three trending posts for each.

Page admins were notified of the change by email on October 8, giving a short runway to adjust competitor lists before the new limits take effect. If a page is currently tracking several competitors, the list will be cut to one unless the page upgrades to Premium.

LinkedIn’s Premium Company Page product adds a set of brand-building tools, including auto-invites to followers who engage with your content, a custom CTA button, the option to showcase client testimonials and an AI writing assistant, features pitched at SMBs and B2B marketers.

The move reflects LinkedIn’s broader push to monetise advanced analytics as B2B marketers rely more on the platform for competitive intelligence and planning.

For brands that benchmark multiple rivals, multi-competitor tracking now becomes a budgeted line item; smaller teams on the free tier may need to rotate the single slot or supplement with external tools.