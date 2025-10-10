New Delhi: Steve Madden, the international footwear and accessories company, has named Bollywood actress Shanaya Kapoor as its first brand ambassador in India.

The partnership positions Kapoor as the face of the brand’s key campaigns, beginning with the Autumn Winter 2025 and Spring Summer 2026 collections.

The collaboration highlights a shared focus on self-expression and style. Kapoor’s aesthetic, which blends contemporary trends with a relatable edge, reflects the brand’s emphasis on statement-making, wearable designs.

The appointment forms part of Steve Madden’s broader expansion in India, with Kapoor playing a central role in introducing the collections to a wider audience.

Shanaya Kapoor said, “Steve Madden has always been a go-to brand for me – it’s where I find pieces that are both fashion-forward and incredibly versatile. I am honored to be their first brand ambassador in India and excited to showcase the unique energy and quality of their footwear and handbags.”

The announcement coincides with the launch of Steve Madden’s campaign, Step Into Your Story, which celebrates individuality, confidence, and self-expression.