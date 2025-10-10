New Delhi:India Today Group has implemented DeeperDive, Taboola’s generative AI answer engine, enabling content to be delivered directly on publisher websites in the Asia-Pacific region.

DeeperDive brings on content produced by India Today Group’s journalists and editors. It allows readers to ask questions and receive AI-generated responses, while also pointing to related articles from the same site, providing additional context.

The platform brings on the Group’s own journalistic output, allowing readers to explore topics of interest through AI-powered answers.

Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson and Executive Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group, said, “The India Today Group has always been at the forefront of every wave of change in Indian media. For us, pioneering journalism must always be future-ready, not just keeping pace but leading change.

That leadership gives our editorial its credibility, and with AI we add the power to be faster, more connected, yet firmly rooted in facts. With DeeperDive, we will further strengthen India Today Group’s connection with its readers, offer them richer experiences, and unlock new AI frontiers of engagement and monetisation.”

Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder of Taboola, added, “India Today Group has already solidified its name as a must-visit destination in India both domestically and across the Indian diaspora. Their commitment to continually innovating and finding new ways for readers to enjoy their content is noteworthy.

DeeperDive is giving the power to join the Gen AI revolution on their own terms, creating richer, more trusted experiences for users and unlocking search-like monetisation opportunities that were previously out of reach.”