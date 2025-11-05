Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 5, 2025

- Nov 05, 2025 14:39 IST
TV ad volumes down 10% in Jan-Sep 2025; HUL, Reckitt remain top TV advertisers
Food and beverage sector retains 21% share of total ad volumes, with Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser leading advertiser rankings, according to TAM AdEx. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 14:37 IST
Tesla appoints Sharad Agarwal, ex-Lamborghini India head, to lead India operations
Sharad Agarwal joins Tesla as the company expands in India, with Model Y deliveries underway and experience centres open in Mumbai and Delhi. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 14:35 IST
Publicis Groupe gets global media mandate for Unilever's ice cream spin-off
The mandate encompasses media planning, buying, and strategy across digital, traditional video, and out-of-home channels, with a focus on designing a new investment framework suited to the standalone business model. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 14:31 IST
Gopichand P Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, passes away at 85
Hinduja, who led the Hinduja Group and oversaw acquisitions including Ashok Leyland and Gulf Oil, passes away in London, survived by his family. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 13:18 IST
Atul Projects appoints Piyush Niljikar as Head of Marketing
Niljikar brings over 15 years of experience in advertising, brand building, integrated marketing, and real estate campaigns to Atul Projects. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 13:04 IST
iD Fresh Food appoints Abdul Nazer as Co-Chair and elevates Jaipal Singal to VC
P.C. Musthafa, Global CEO and Chairman, says the duo’s leadership will drive sustainable growth, strengthen organisational culture, and support global expansion. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 13:02 IST
Vasundhara Mudgil joins OpenAI as India Comms Lead
Mudgil brings extensive experience from Spotify, Intel, and Genesis Burson-Marsteller, leading communications, brand storytelling, and media strategy in India. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 13:00 IST
La Roche-Posay launches in India under L’Oréal’s Dermatological beauty division
The new range tackles pigmentation, sun damage, acne, and compromised skin with clinically proven formulations designed specifically for Indian skin types. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 11:39 IST
Scara Gaming launches ‘Scara Live’ to build brand-led live experiences
Manoj George, Mazher Ramzanali and Santosh P to lead Scara Live; operations to be helmed by Vikas Chand. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 11:35 IST
Dentsu India launches Dentsu AMP, a video-first content engine
Led by Dhruv Abrol and Tarika Gulabani, Dentsu AMP connects creativity, technology, and AI-driven production across studios to deliver faster, scalable video storytelling. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 11:00 IST
SC demands centre's response on online gaming law; next hearing on Nov 26
The court hinted that regular competitions and tournaments might be exempt from the law's scope, carving out exceptions for non-wagering events. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 10:57 IST
Physics Wallah ad sparks outrage, police probe over forest shoot in Kashmir
Police have filed a case after a viral video showed a convoy of black Scorpios driving through Kashmir’s forest meadows, allegedly damaging fragile flora and breaching conservation laws. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 10:55 IST
Meesho readies Rs 1,020 crore marketing war chest from IPO
Meesho’s media mix has pivoted decisively to digital. Digital accounted for 61.5% of total ads and promotions in FY23, 76.4% in FY24, and 85.2% in FY25; in Q1 FY26, it reached 95.3%. Non-digital television, print and events accounted for 14.8% in FY25 and 4.7% in Q1 FY26. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 10:54 IST
Retail media to overtake TV ad spends in 2026
Retail media is moving from a lower-funnel, search-led channel to an integrated brand-and-commerce marketplace. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 10:49 IST
Kimberly-Clark to acquire Tylenol maker Kenvue in $48.7 billion merger
The merger will bring together brands such as Huggies, Kleenex, Aveeno, and Tylenol, with Kimberly-Clark shareholders set to own a majority stake. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 10:10 IST
Women cricketers close brand value gap with men as endorsement earnings rise 30–50% post World Cup
A generation that had grown up watching Tendulkar and Dhoni has now found its icons in Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Jemimah Rodrigues. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 09:51 IST
ChatGPT users spend more time on site than Google visitors
While ChatGPT delivers only a fraction of Google’s traffic, its visitors show stronger intent and deeper engagement across categories from fintech to ecommerce. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 09:36 IST
From fake shaadi to content IPs: Inside the brands’ baraat this season
As the festive glow fades, India’s wedding season has taken centre stage, and brands are leaving no stone unturned to stay in the spotlight, turning weddings into the next big advertising battleground. Read more...
- Nov 05, 2025 09:18 IST
Surya TV unveils refreshed on-air look
Launched in 1998, Surya TV is Sun TV Network’s Malayalam general entertainment channel, distributed across India and key overseas markets. It runs an HD feed also. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 5, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
