La Roche-Posay launches in India under L’Oréal’s Dermatological beauty division

New Delhi: L’Oréal India has introduced La Roche-Posay to the Indian market, expanding its Dermatological Beauty Division with a brand long associated with dermatologist-led skincare innovation.

The launch marks the second addition to the division following CeraVe’s entry in 2023 and brings four of La Roche-Posay’s internationally recognised products to India: Mela B3 Serum, Anthelios, Cicaplast and Effaclar. The range covers concerns such as pigmentation, sun protection, barrier repair and acne care.

Mela B3 Serum is formulated with Melasyl™, a patented molecule developed by L’Oréal’s research teams over 18 years and clinically proven to reduce persistent dark spots and melasma across skin tones. Anthelios provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection suited to sensitive skin, while Cicaplast focuses on repairing compromised skin and Effaclar targets blemish-prone skin.

“The launch of La Roche-Posay in India marks an important milestone in our journey to advance dermatological beauty. For over 50 years, La Roche-Posay has pioneered next-generation solutions, leading with breakthrough formulations, technology, and services that set new standards in skincare. Every day, we drive dermatology forward by bringing together radical efficacy and profound human understanding, in close collaboration with the medical community. With La Roche-Posay’s legacy of life-changing dermatology, we are proud to bring the most advanced dermatological knowledge and innovation to India, empowering dermatologists and consumers to achieve healthier skin and better lives,” said Rami Itani, Director, L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty, L’Oréal India.

India experiences a high incidence of hyperpigmentation and dark spots, including melasma and post-inflammatory pigmentation, due to UV exposure and hormonal changes. According to the company, the Mela B3 Serum has been clinically proven to reduce up to 90% of persistent dark spots and offers a formulation developed to suit Indian skin types.

“La Roche-Posay represents a gold standard in dermatological skincare where efficacy meets tolerance. Its formulations, guided by decades of clinical research, offer science-backed solutions even for the most sensitive skin. The introduction of innovations like Melasyl™ marks a milestone in addressing pigmentation concerns prevalent in Indian skin. This launch truly empowers dermatologists to offer patients effective, safe, and personalised care rooted in scientific excellence,” said Dr Jaishree Sharad, internationally renowned cosmetic dermatologist and Medical Director of Skinfinitii Aesthetic & Laser Clinic, Mumbai.

La Roche-Posay products will be available through dermatologist clinics, pharmacy chains including Apollo 24×7, and online platforms such as Nykaa.