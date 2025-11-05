New Delhi: Scara Gaming has launched Scara Live, a new vertical to design and deliver data-led live experiences for brands at the intersection of entertainment, sports and culture.

The unit will create original IPs, partner with creators and sports rights holders, and convert digital-first ideas into on-ground formats. Scara Live’s remit spans strategy, creative development and execution, with an emphasis on measurable outcomes.

The leadership team brings experience from BookMyShow, NODWIN Gaming, Cornerstone, MTV and the BCCI ecosystem.

Manoj George (20+ years across gaming, tech and culture; ex-NODWIN Gaming, Cornerstone, UTV Disney) will lead alongside Mazher Ramzanali (15+ years in branding, culture programming and sponsorship; ex-Budweiser, OML, MTV, Vice Media) and Santosh P (16+ years in marketing; ex-BookMyShow, OML). Operations lead Vikas Chand joins with venue and event experience across the BCCI, Castrol, IMG Reliance, Hockey India and Delhi Capitals.

Scara Live debuts with two flagship properties. Pixel Pulse is positioned as a cultural platform uniting music, comedy, fashion and gaming to create large-scale cultural moments. Beyond the Game is a B2B knowledge and networking series bringing together leaders from sports, gaming and innovation to drive collaboration and growth.

The vertical’s first announced project is “iPopstar”, a weekly music reality series featuring artists King, Astha Gill, Aditya Rikhari and Parmish Verma. The format has 12 contestants competing over six weeks and will stream on MX Player, with Spotify and Warner Music as music partners. Scara Live is the culture partner for the show, while the IP is owned by Rusk Media.

Announcing the launch, Manoj George said, “Scara Live represents our belief that live experiences are where culture truly happens. We’re combining the power of creativity with the discipline of data and delivery to help brands engage audiences in meaningful, lasting ways. This will be about building sustained impact and not isolated moments.”

Mazher Ramzanali added, “The lines between digital and physical engagement are fading fast. Scara Live is built to help brands bridge that space. We hope to transform entertainment, sport and culture into living experiences that drive connection and community.”

Santosh P said, “India’s creator and live entertainment economy is on the rise. Understanding how audiences crave authenticity and interaction, Scara Live is designed to meet that need, helping brands not just participate in culture but shape it.”

Scara Gaming described Scara Live as part of its broader mandate to blend creativity with data across gaming, influencers and live IPs. The agency has teams in India and Türkiye.