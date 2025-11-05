New Delhi: Gopichand P Hinduja, head of Britain’s wealthiest family, died in London at the age of 85. As per the news reports, he had been unwell for several weeks and passed away in a London hospital.

Born in 1940, Gopichand was the second of four Hinduja brothers who expanded the family business into a global conglomerate spanning automotive, energy, banking, and infrastructure. After the death of his elder brother Srichand Hinduja in 2023, he became chairman of the £35 billion Hinduja Group.

He is survived by his wife Sunita, sons Sanjay and Dheeraj, and daughter Rita.

A graduate of Jai Hind College, Mumbai, Gopichand began his career in the family’s trading business in Tehran before extending its reach internationally. Under his leadership, the group acquired Gulf Oil in 1984 and Indian automotive manufacturer Ashok Leyland in 1987, considered one of the most successful corporate turnarounds in India. He also guided the Group’s entry into power and infrastructure, planning multi-gigawatt energy projects in India.

Known for his understated style and commitment to family values, he was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Law from the University of Westminster and an Honorary Doctorate of Economics from Richmond College, London.

Gopichand and two of his brothers, Srichand and Prakash, were named in the Bofors case over alleged payments to secure a contract for the Swedish gunmaker AB Bofors, though all three were exonerated by the Delhi High Court in 2005.

Despite fluctuations in wealth, the Hinduja family retained the top spot in Britain according to The Sunday Times Rich List, with a net worth of £35.3 billion. Their UK properties include Carlton House Terrace near Buckingham Palace and the Old War Office building, now housing the Raffles London hotel.

The family had been involved in internal disputes over assets following Srichand’s death, but reports suggest a truce has been called. The family business, founded by their father Parmanand in 1914, began with trade in carpets, tea, and spices in Sindh and later diversified globally, including early success distributing Bollywood films abroad.