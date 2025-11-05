New Delhi: It’s official! Shaadi season 2025 has begun, and India’s marketing calendar has barely paused for breath after the high-octane festive ad rush. From luxury jewellery and beauty to FMCG and food delivery, brands are now pivoting their creative energies to ride the country’s grandest celebration: the Great Indian Wedding. Marketers are doubling down on campaigns that merge aspiration, emotion, and shareability. The idea is simple: when Indians are in celebration mode, brand visibility must sparkle too.

Jewellery and beauty brands are naturally leading the pack. GIVA’s latest campaign is a shimmering example. With the line “It’s officially Shaadi Season!” The silver jewellery brand positions itself as the go-to sparkle for every wedding guest and bridesmaid.

“From mehendi to reception, let every look shine brighter than the lights,” the brand’s ad declares, a crisp positioning that blends affordability with aspirational imagery. Brands' campaigns extend across digital, social, and influencer collaborations, ensuring that every scroll through Instagram during November feels like walking into a glittering wedding venue.



As self-care and skincare become as integral to the shaadi checklist as the lehenga and jewellery, Yes Madam, the beauty-at-home brand, has stepped into the spotlight with its new “Turn heads this shaadi season with K-Glow” campaign.

The campaign taps into the growing demand for pre-wedding skincare rituals, positioning its Korean-inspired facials as the ultimate glow-up before the big day. By merging the language of self-love with celebration prep, Yes Madam too found a fresh way to own the shaadi conversation.

FMCG players are leaning into context. ENO’s “Shaadi Ki Buffetbaazi” campaign celebrates the gastronomic excesses of Indian weddings and the inevitable indigestion that follows. With humour and relatability, ENO manages to turn a functional product into a post-feast essential, riding on the insight that no Indian wedding is complete without a buffet marathon.

It’s a smart example of contextual advertising, where timing, relevance, and tone converge to make even antacids feel festive.

Brands are also turning weddings into content IP.. For example, Zepto and Britannia turned Delhi’s Iraluxe in Chattarpur into a full-fledged Fake Shaadi playground, complete with over 300 invitees, creators, and brand partners. Britannia led the baraat, Zepto handled the logistics, and the result was a viral spectacle that blurred the lines between experiential marketing and influencer collaboration.

By transforming a marketing event into a social media carnival, both brands demonstrated how wedding content can drive engagement far beyond traditional ad formats. Every outfit, reel, and prop became potential branded content, a playbook for how Gen Z brands see Shaadi season not as a campaign, but as a full-scale cultural event.

OOH is going for cultural hooks. Shaadi.com executed a culturally rooted OOH campaign in Lucknow that had the city buzzing. The campaign featured a larger-than-life kadhai installation that instantly grabbed attention and sparked conversations both online and offline. Shaadi.com drew inspiration from a popular North Indian belief: “Kadhai se kha liye? Shaadi mein baarish pakki!”, a humorous superstition that forms part of countless wedding-season banters across North India. By transforming a simple household kadhai into a striking visual centrepiece, the campaign brought alive a slice of desi humour that resonated with North Indians.

Fashion platforms are building serialised formats. Myntra has launched ‘Myntra Mohalla’, a six-episode micro-drama series that captures the joy, chaos, and colour of the great Indian wedding season. Myntra Mohalla brings alive the fact that every wedding event deserves a new outfit that adheres to the theme. From the carnival-themed mehendi and fusion sangeet to the fairytale wedding itself, each occasion demands a distinct look that reflects the theme and mood of the moment. Featuring a mix of popular digital creators such as Yuvraj Dua, Chandni Bhabhda, Khushaal Pawaar and Govind Menon, the micro-series brings together fresh performances and everyday humour that audiences will relate to.

Episode 1:

Episode 2:

Episode 3:

Menswear is using celebrity-driven storytelling. Peter England, the menswear brand under the Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited umbrella, launched a new campaign, ‘The Bollywood Wedding’, starring Karan Johar and Rohit Saraf. The campaign showcases Karan Johar’s styling expertise and Rohit Saraf’s modern-groom charisma. It celebrates everything India loves about its most cherished occasion: colour, personality, and pure drama.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy as a tongue-in-cheek ode to Indian wedding guest lists, the campaign captures the true Bollywood spirit through its characters.

What’s emerging is a new kind of brand strategy, one that sees weddings not just as a seasonal opportunity but as a lifestyle marketing moment. From beauty tutorials for bridesmaids to grooming kits for groomsmen, from fintech EMI offers on jewellery to food brands hijacking wedding humour, the ecosystem is buzzing with creative intent.

Influencer collaborations, especially on Instagram and YouTube Shorts, are the lifeblood of these campaigns. Wedding planners, stylists, and even photographers have become content conduits, seamlessly inserting brand narratives into shaadi storytelling.

The “shaadi economy” has always been a goldmine, but digital transformation has amplified its marketing potential. A single wedding post now has the power to influence not just friends but millions of aspirational viewers. Brands, in turn, are aligning their creative and media spends accordingly. Jewellery, apparel, travel, and food delivery categories have upped their ad budgets too.

As brands continue to experiment, the lines between advertising, celebration, and content are blurring faster than ever. What began as wedding-themed campaigns has evolved into full-blown brand experiences, ones that invite participation, not just attention.

The message from marketers is clear: India’s shaadi season is no longer just about ceremonies; it’s about conversations and conversions. Whether it’s jewellery that catches the eye, an antacid that saves the stomach, or a fake wedding that breaks the internet, every brand wants its moment in the baraat. Because in the land where weddings are never small, neither are the campaigns.