Atul Projects appoints Piyush Niljikar as Head of Marketing

New Delhi: Atul Projects, a legacy real estate developer in Mumbai, has appointed Piyush Niljikar as Head of Marketing.

Niljikar brings over 15 years of experience in advertising, brand development and integrated marketing communications. His previous roles include leading integrated campaigns at Creativeland Asia and WYP Worldwide for brands such as Mercedes-Benz India, Godrej Cinthol, United Colors of Benetton, ZEE5, ARROW and TAJ Group.

In real estate, he was Head of Marketing & PR at CCI Projects and most recently led the award-winning #SpotTheOrangeDot rebranding campaign at Ashwin Sheth Group. His work has been recognised at the Kyoorius Creative Awards, Clio Awards, GOA Fest, CMO Asia Awards, m-Cube and Realty Plus Awards.

Speaking on the appointment, Aakash Patel, Managing Director of Atul Projects, said, “We are delighted to welcome Piyush to the Atul Projects family. His extensive experience in brand building and integrated marketing is perfectly aligned with our vision of redefining luxury living through innovation and quality. As a legacy brand with a strong foundation, Atul Projects is committed to evolving with the times while maintaining the trust and excellence we have built over decades. Piyush’s leadership will be instrumental in amplifying our brand presence and driving impactful, customer-centric campaigns that will take us to new heights.”

Commenting on his new role, Piyush Niljikar said, “I am truly excited to join Atul Projects at this pivotal moment in its journey. Atul Projects has a rich legacy and strong commitment to quality and transparency. I look forward to leading marketing & branding initiatives that not only pushes brand narrative but also resonates with our customers and drives business numbers.”

Niljikar joins as Atul Projects expands its residential portfolio across the MMR region. His focus will be on combining the organisation’s legacy with creative, data-driven and consumer-focused marketing strategies to support the company’s brand vision.