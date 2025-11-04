Surya TV unveils refreshed on-air look

New Delhi: Surya TV has unveiled a refreshed on-air look, rolling out new graphics on November 1, 2025, to coincide with Kerala Piravi Day.

The update follows an earlier tweak on October 2, when the channel logo (bug) was shifted to the top-right corner.

The refresh spans multiple broadcast assets, programme disclaimers, show credits, sponsor cards and promo slates, with updated title treatments for prime-time fiction as well. Viewers will notice a brighter palette built around a sunflower-led visual motif that aligns with the channel identity.

While the new package is visible across dayparts, channel elements are being phased in across shows and junctions, indicating a staged deployment through the schedule.

Launched in 1998, Surya TV is Sun TV Network’s Malayalam general entertainment channel, distributed across India and key overseas markets, with streaming availability on Sun NXT. The channel runs an HD feed also.

Sun TV Network lists Surya TV among its major satellite channels in corporate disclosures.

Recent BARC round-ups place Surya TV among the top Malayalam channels; in Week 36, 2025, it ranked No. 2 in Kerala.

The channel’s digital presence extends to a multi-million-subscriber YouTube audience (about 3.7 million as of late 2025).

On distribution, Surya TV HD is carried on major platforms, including the JioFiber set-top box line-up.

Sun TV Network reported consolidated revenue of around Rs 4,148 crore in FY24, with Total Income of Rs 4,630 crore; Surya TV is cited among the group’s principal satellite channels alongside Sun TV, Gemini TV and Udaya TV.