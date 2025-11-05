Bloomingdale PR appoints Sanya Jain as Strategic Communications Lead, North

New Delhi: Bloomingdale Public Relations has appointed Sanya Jain as Strategic Communications Lead, North. Based in New Delhi, she will oversee the firm’s operations and client relations across North India.

In her role, Jain will be responsible for business expansion, strengthening client partnerships, and managing the Delhi team. She brings experience across consumer, corporate, crisis, and internal communications, having worked with companies including HP, Google, Microsoft, and TikTok. Her work has spanned product launches, brand reinventions, and reputation management.

Jain will report directly to Vikram Kharvi, CEO of Bloomingdale PR.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sanya to lead our Delhi operations. Her diverse experience across consumer and corporate communications, coupled with her strategic thinking and forward-looking approach, will be crucial in strengthening our presence in one of the most dynamic markets of the country,” said Vikram Kharvi.

Commenting on her appointment, Sanya Jain said, “I’m excited to take on this new role and grateful for the trust placed in me. Bloomingdale has built a great reputation for its creative and strategic approach, and I’m looking forward to working with our amazing clients and teams to do meaningful, impactful work in Delhi and beyond.”