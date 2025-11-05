iD Fresh Food appoints Abdul Nazer as Co-Chair and elevates Jaipal Singal to VC

New Delhi: iD Fresh Food, one of India’s leading fresh food brands, has announced key leadership changes. Abdul Nazer has been appointed Co-Chair, moving from his previous role as Co-founder and Director, while Jaipal Singal has been elevated to Vice Chairman, in addition to his responsibilities as Global CFO.

The appointments coincide with the company’s expansion across India and international markets and its ongoing focus on innovation and strategic growth in the clean-label, ready-to-cook segment.

Speaking on the announcement, P.C. Musthafa, Global CEO and Chairman, iD Fresh Food, said, “This marks a proud and exciting moment in iD’s growth journey. Abdul Nazer has been a pillar of strength for the organisation, bringing unmatched commitment, insight, and leadership to everything he does. His appointment as Co-Chair from the position of Co-founder & Director is a natural progression of his deep contribution to iD’s success. Jaipal’s elevation to Vice Chairman is equally well-deserved as he has played a crucial role in steering the company’s financial strategic direction and building our culture of excellence. Together, their leadership will be pivotal as we continue to scale sustainably, innovate responsibly, and create long-term impact for communities.”

Commenting on his new role, Abdul Nazer said, “iD has been a remarkable journey of passion, perseverance, and purpose. From our humble beginnings to becoming India’s leading fresh food brand, our focus has always been on delivering authenticity and quality to every household. As I step into this new chapter, I look forward to continuing our mission of building a sustainable, mission-driven organisation that brings wholesome, clean food to consumers across the world.”

On his elevation, Jaipal Singal added, “Over the past few years, I have witnessed iD’s incredible journey of purpose-driven growth, rooted in strong values and innovation. As we enter this next phase, my focus will be on enhancing the organisation’s financial resilience, driving sustainable, long-term value creation, and preparing for IPO readiness.”