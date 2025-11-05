Tesla appoints Sharad Agarwal, ex-Lamborghini India head, to lead India operations

New Delhi:Tesla has appointed Sharad Agarwal, former head of Lamborghini India, to lead its operations in India.

The move comes as Tesla strengthens its presence in the Indian market. The company opened its first experience centre in Mumbai in July, followed by a second in Delhi at Aerocity in August. Deliveries of the Model Y began after its introduction in July.

The redesigned Model Y, the world’s best-selling electric vehicle in 2023 and 2024, is offered in two trims: rear-wheel drive and long-range rear-wheel drive, providing 500 km and 622 km (WLTP) range respectively.

After his tenure at Lamborghini, Agarwal served as Chief Business Officer at Classic Legends, a Mahindra & Mahindra unit, before joining Tesla.