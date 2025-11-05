New Delhi: Endemol Shine India has appointed Shivani Shankar as Vice President and Head, Content (Unscripted). Shankar brings over two decades of experience in leading India’s non-fiction and reality television programming.

She has worked on shows including India’s Best Dancer, Dance Deewane, Super Dancer, India’s Got Talent, Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, Hip Hop India for Amazon MX, and India’s Best Dramebaaz. Her collaborations span major broadcast networks including Sony Entertainment Television, Viacom18, Zee TV, and NDTV Imagine.

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, said, “Shivani brings with her an exceptional track record in the unscripted space, having led some of the most successful and loved reality formats in the country. Her deep understanding of audience sensibilities, coupled with her creative sharpness, makes her the perfect fit for this role. At Endemol Shine India, we continue to push boundaries in content creation, and I’m confident Shivani will play a pivotal role in shaping the next chapter of our unscripted slate.”

Commenting on her appointment, Shivani Shankar said, “Endemol Shine India has been a powerhouse in shaping the landscape of reality and non-fiction content. I’m thrilled to join the team and look forward to building on its legacy by creating formats and stories that continue to inspire, entertain, and connect with audiences across platforms.”