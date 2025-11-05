New Delhi: Publicis Groupe has been appointed as the global media agency of record for Unilever's ice cream business, which is gearing up to operate as an independent entity known as The Magnum Ice Cream Company (TMICC).
As per global media reports, the mandate encompasses media planning, buying, and strategy across digital, traditional video, and out-of-home channels, with a focus on designing a new investment framework suited to the standalone business model.
The appointment comes as TMICC prepares for its full separation from Unilever, a move aimed at allowing the ice cream unit to pursue targeted growth strategies in a competitive market.
TMICC includes brands such as Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Cornetto, and Heartbrand and reported approximately $34 million in media spending in 2024.
Asia stands out as the largest market under the new mandate, with key regions including China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Publicis will collaborate with TMICC to refine its media operating model, establish performance metrics, and set growth benchmarks both pre- and post-separation.