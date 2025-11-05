New Delhi: Nazara Technologies, a diversified gaming and sports media company in India, has launched a new brand identity, signalling the company’s evolution as a creator of immersive and interactive gaming experiences.

The refreshed identity introduces a new visual mark, in which the ‘N’ of Nazara is depicted as a magic wand casting three ascending stars, symbolising imagination, creativity, and the possibilities within gaming as a medium of expression and connection.

The identity is anchored by the tagline, “Enter. Magic.”, inviting players, creators, and partners to explore worlds shaped by storytelling and interactive play.

Speaking on the launch, Nitish Mittersain, Joint MD and CEO, Nazara Technologies, said, “Nazara began with a dream to create meaningful experiences for gamers and creators. Over the last 25 years, that dream has grown into India’s largest gaming ecosystem, powered by thousands of passionate minds and millions of players. Our new identity reflects both our journey and our future. ‘Enter. Magic.’ is an invitation to step into worlds where imagination leads, and play brings people together. This is the beginning of our next chapter.”

The rollout will take place across digital platforms, product interfaces, studio touchpoints, esports and media properties, and all brand communications over the coming months.