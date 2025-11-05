New Delhi: Dentsu India has introduced Dentsu AMP, a video-first content platform designed to help brands produce and scale storytelling using a mix of human creativity and AI-driven workflows. The initiative is intended to deliver faster, more efficient video content suited to the pace of digital culture.

Dhruv Abrol and Tarika Gulabani have been appointed Managing Partners to lead the initiative. Both previously led TVA, where they worked on creative and production projects for several major Indian brands.

Abrol has prior experience in building digital-first businesses for companies such as Myntra and Tata Cliq, while Gulabani brings a background in content strategy and production from roles at Sony Entertainment, StarPlus, and Zee TV. They will report to Amit Wadhwa, CEO, South Asia, Dentsu Creative & Media Brands.

Dentsu AMP will connect over ten in-house studios across India, covering video, motion graphics, 3D/CG, sound, and post-production. The network will use an AI-powered system for ideation, editing, versioning, optimisation, and targeting. It is designed to produce both cinematic brand films and shorter digital content.

Several brands, including Aditya Birla Fashion, Flipkart, Myntra, and Groww, have already worked with Dentsu AMP. The model is positioned to unify creative scale and performance delivery within a single system.

Amit Wadhwa said, “Dentsu AMP is designed for a world where stories need to move as fast as audiences do. It brings together the best of craft, content, and technology to help brands tell their stories at scale - without losing what makes them human. It is where creativity performs, and performance inspires creativity.”

Dhruv Abrol and Tarika Gulabani added, “Dentsu AMP is built as a modern content engine for brands - combining full-stack production, data-driven creativity, and AI tools that optimise performance in real time. From high-impact films to daily social assets, we help brands make more content, faster, without losing craft or consistency.”