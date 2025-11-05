New Delhi: An advertisement by edtech company Physics Wallah showing its faculty “illegally” driving through the Baderkote forests in Tangmarg near Baramulla’s Gulmarg has sparked outrage and prompted a police investigation over potential damage to the Valley’s fragile ecosystem.

An FIR has been registered at the Tangmarg police station following a complaint by Forest Range Officer Gulmarg, Iftikhar Ahmad Qadri.

“A video was uploaded on YouTube showing six black Scorpio vehicles, without any registration plate, entering illegally in the forest area without any permission from any competent authority of the forest department,” the complaint states.

“After verification from field staff of Baderkote forest block, it came forth that the video has been shot in the forest area (of) Baderkote forest block.”

Physics Wallah, which operates several branches in Kashmir, had used the footage to promote ‘Toofan’, its initiative for students of Classes 9 to 12. The video featured six black Scorpios being driven through forested terrain and lush pastures, drawing sharp criticism online, with many questioning how a company that “vandalises” the Valley’s fragile ecosystem could teach students about conservation.

The forest officer’s complaint noted that the “vehicles were driven off-road over the green meadows in forest area resulting in damage to various herbs and other flora of the forest thus violating Indian Forest Act 1927 and Forest Conservation Act 1980.”

Police have registered cases under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for mischief, causing loss or damage to government property, and criminal trespass, along with sections of the Indian Forest Act.

The incident follows a similar case less than three weeks earlier, when police booked several YouTubers for driving vehicles through the Breinwar forest area of central Kashmir’s Budgam, leading to ecological damage. That video too had triggered widespread criticism, prompting Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohidin to order an FIR.