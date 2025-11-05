New Delhi: Vasundhara Mudgil has joined OpenAI as India Comms Lead, following a seven-year tenure at Spotify.

She announced the move in a post on LinkedIn, writing, “An immense amount of learning to apply, and even more unlearning to do, but always such a thrill to be a part of the market’s core growth team!”

Before Spotify, she was the head of communications at Intel.

Mudgil has also held senior communications roles across leading technology, media and PR companies in India, including Spotify and Genesis Burson-Marsteller.

At Spotify, she led internal and external communications, localised storytelling for product and brand launches, and collaborated with global teams to align business priorities with media strategy.

Most recently, Pragya Misra took over an expanded role at OpenAI as Head of Strategy and Global Affairs, India, strengthening the company’s presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets. Misra joined OpenAI as its first India hire to lead public policy and partnerships.

In August 2025, OpenAI appointed Meta's Sheeladitya Mohanty as its Marketing Lead for India. Along with him, the tech company also onboarded Akash Iyer, formerly part of Netflix India’s marketing and social teams, as the Social Lead for its India operations.

OpenAI is also in the process of establishing its office in New Delhi, India.