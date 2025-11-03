Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 3, 2025

- Nov 03, 2025 18:26 IST
HMD Global elevates Abhishek Ranjan to CMO for India and APAC
Ranjan, who has been with HMD Global since October 2022 as Head of Brand Marketing, brings over 17 years of experience in the technology sector. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 18:15 IST
News18 India launches ‘Viral Baat Raunac ke Saath’ with RJ Raunac
Starting this week, the show will air every Thursday and Friday, featuring digital explainers, viral topics, social trends, and national issues. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 17:53 IST
How brands turned India’s World Cup win into a marketing moment
The World Cup victory became a moment of shared pride and creativity, as brands across sectors translated emotion into stories that resonated far beyond the field. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 17:37 IST
Supporting ICC Women’s Cricket through Rexona is a privilege, says HUL’s Priya Nair
Nair, HUL’s first woman chief, likens the moment to 1983 and says Rexona’s 2025–27 ICC partnership aligns with Unilever’s push to empower women in sport. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 17:33 IST
Zepto drops all fees, offers free delivery above Rs 99
Zepto’s revised pricing places it among the most affordable in India’s 10-minute delivery market, offering lower total fees than Blinkit and Instamart. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 16:48 IST
Shilpi Kapoor joins BharatPe as Head of Marketing
Kapoor will lead BharatPe’s marketing, brand, and digital growth initiatives, bringing over two decades of experience across leading consumer and financial brands. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 16:31 IST
OpenAI elevates Pragya Misra to Head of Strategy and Global Affairs, India
Misra’s new role focuses on shaping OpenAI’s long-term India strategy, spanning product, policy, and partnerships as the company expands its local presence. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 15:40 IST
Mudramax appoints Atrayee Chakraborty as Senior VP, Strategy
In her new role, Chakraborty will focus on developing human-centred, insight-led media strategies, bringing over two decades of experience across Indian and global markets. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 15:37 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur’s viral post in PUMA tee shares a message beyond the game
Kaur’s post-World Cup photo, shared in a PUMA tee, became both a national celebration and a brand-defining moment of authenticity. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 12:59 IST
Zupee acquires Australian AI startup Nucanon to expand into interactive storytelling
The cross-border acquisition enables Zupee to enter the AI storytelling space while highlighting India’s emergence as a hub for digital entertainment innovation. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 12:55 IST
GoKwik elevates Abhinav Midha to Chief Business Officer
Midha will oversee GoKwik’s business strategy, sales operations, and partnerships while guiding its evolution as a global e-commerce enabler. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 12:28 IST
How Surf Excel turned a cricket stain into a clean World Cup marketing win
The detergent brand turned Jemimah Rodrigues’ viral jersey photo into a witty gesture, sending empty bottles and a note urging her to frame, not wash, her muddy shirt. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 11:36 IST
People don’t remember ads. Not one: Mayur Hola of Swiggy on why brands outlive ads
In BMI Podcast Episode 3, Swiggy’s VP–Brand explains the in-house model, how the team ships fast without losing craft, and why gut still matters with data. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 11:28 IST
India’s women cricketers have arrived, and so has the money
India’s World Cup win is rewriting the commercial playbook for women’s cricket, turning players into cultural icons and the sport into prime-time real estate. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 10:47 IST
GCPL buys Muuchstac from Triology Solutions in Rs 500 crore acquisition
GCPL said the acquisition will “drive profitable growth” within its portfolio, with the all-cash deal requiring no regulatory approvals for completion. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 10:37 IST
Piyush Goyal recalls how Piyush Pandey coined ‘Ab ki Baar, Modi Sarkar’
Goyal recalled the adman’s initial reluctance to work on a political campaign. “For six or seven hours, I kept persuading him, refusing to leave his home, but he still said no. I went back disappointed,” Goyal said. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 10:32 IST
LG Ad Solutions introduces Agentiv, an AI platform for advertising operations
The company has developed Agentiv to enhance workflow automation, privacy-led data collaboration, and operational efficiency across its advertising technology ecosystem. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 10:31 IST
Getty Images partners with Perplexity for global multi-year image licensing deal
The partnership enables Perplexity to access Getty Images’ creative and editorial library through API integration, enhancing visual discovery and proper attribution. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 10:27 IST
CCPA imposes Rs 8 lakh penalty each on Dikshant IAS and Abhimanu IAS for misleading ads
The action came after successful UPSC candidates complained that their names and photographs were used without consent in advertisements falsely claiming credit for their results. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 09:53 IST
CCPA fines two IAS coaching centres for deceptive ads, misuse of UPSC toppers’ identities
The consumer watchdog found both institutes guilty of publishing false claims and using UPSC candidates’ photographs without consent, imposing Rs 8 lakh fines on each. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 09:48 IST
TRAI pushes DPOs to close annual audits before Dec 31
In a notice dated October 31, 2025, the authority directed all non-compliant DPOs to ensure completion of their annual audits as mandated under Regulation 15(1) of the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017, also known as the Interconnection Regulations, 2017. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 09:34 IST
GCPL Q2FY26 AdEx rises 19.72% sequentially, PAT dips 6.5% amid Indonesia drag
The company, which had posted consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 491.31 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, said it will acquire the FMCG business under the 'Muuchstac' brand via slump sale from Trilogy Solutions Pvt Ltd for a cash consideration of nearly Rs 450 crore. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 09:25 IST
Talent Tracker of the week: The latest leadership shifts across industries
BestMediaInfo.com tracks last week’s major leadership appointments, promotions, and exits impacting the world of advertising, marketing and media. Read more...
- Nov 03, 2025 09:00 IST
Super 7 Ad of the Week: The week in stories, humour and imagination
BestMediaInfo.com curates the most talked-about ads that made an impact last week across brands and platforms. Read more...
